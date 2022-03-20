2023: Desist From Activities Capable Of Setting Us Back – Oyo Speaker Warns PDP Members

Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has warned members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against involving in any intra-party crisis.

He said this is necessary for the party to have the upper hand in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

The Speaker made these disclosures while addressing residents of Ibarapa East Local Government Area on Saturday.

Our correspondent recalls that Ogundoyin was elected on the platform of PDP to represent Ibarapa East Constituency in 2019.

The Speaker warned members to stop any activities that may jeopardise the chances of the party in 2023.

Ogundoyin who said that crises are bound to occur among friends, group members and members of communities, explained that the best way to get over the crises is to resolve the matter amicably.

He advised members of the party to come under one umbrella and desist from intra party bickering.

He said such crises are capable of derailing the programs and policies of Governor Seyi Makinde.

He said, “There is bound to be dissention in any association, organization or even among family and friends.

“The best is to always explore all ways of resolving those disputes. Time is now for everyone to join the PDP mainstream under Governor Makinde.

“It is when we remain united that we will be able to consolidate on the gains and achievements of the present administration, and it is through unity that we can successfully win the 2023 general election in the state and at the federal level.”