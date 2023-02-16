2023: Don’t allow PDP to get 2 per cent of votes – Lawan to Yobe citizens

President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has urged the people of Yobe State to give APC at least 1.2 million votes in the 2023 elections.

Lawan made the plea at a fund raising ceremony organized by Yobe State APC Campaign Council in Damaturu.

He said, “Yobe is known to be a guaranteed vote basket for the APC. We want to compete with every State in this country as far as votes for the APC is concerned.

“We have the people. We have the will and we have our way by the grace of God to vote for all our candidates from the top to the bottom”.

The nation’s chief lawmaker argued that the State was on the trajectory of development, saying Senator Ibrahim Gaidam built some foundations before the present administration in the State took over.

“Mai Mala Buni has done extremely well and he can do better when he takes the mantle of the governorship for the second term”, he said.

According to Lawan, the effort to raise funds is simply to finance logistical support for the elections.

“We are targeting 1.2 million votes for our president and nothing less than 1.2 million for our governorship and deputy governorship candidate in the State,” Lawan said.

The Director General, Yobe State APC Campaign Council, Sen. Mohammed Hassan announced that N2.2 billion was so far realized at the fund raising ceremony, with the chief launcher, Muhammad Auwal Lawan, as well as Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu and Dahiru Mangal among other friends of the State, topping the list of donors.