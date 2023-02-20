2023 election: Akwa Ibom aggrieved candidates seek power for vengeance, not governance – PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Akwa Ibom State, James Iniama has noted that some of the candidates of other political parties for the 2023 general elections were actually aggrieved politicians made in PDP.

Iniama, who did not mention the names of the candidates, alleged that such persons were just looking for power for vengeance and not for better governance.

It could be recalled that at the build up of the PDP primary of May, 2022, the governorship candidates of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Senator Bassey Akpan and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress, APC Obong Akanimo Udofia were guber aspirants and chieftains of PDP till they moved to other parties to get a ticket.

Speaking on Sunday at the zonal stakeholders meeting of East Itam Northern, at the instance of the House of Representatives candidate for Itu Federal Constituency, Barr. Ime Okon, the Party Chieftain urged members to do away with political prostitution and remain steadfast in the party for better democratic experience.

According to him, “The truth is that candidates of other parties in the federal constituency and indeed the state, are aggrieved politicians who were made in PDP, such persons are looking for power for vengeance and not better governance.”

Iniama, however, urged PDP leaders in the zone to follow up aggrieved members revealing that other parties have penetrated the grassroots with deceptions and vain promises.

Asked why he did not join his colleagues to defect to other party having failed to clinch the party ticket, the Estate Valuer said “I don’t think I can consider any other party at this time apart from PDP, all aspirants of those other parties were made in PDP so which of them can I join and as what?”

He, therefore, urged his followers to remain faithful in PDP and ensure that all the candidates of the party are delivered at the poll

“The other day, I called one of my supporters that has not come to me for a while and he told me he was aggrieved and went to YPP. I rebuked him and told him that if anyone needs to be aggrieved, I should be one. But I didn’t leave. I spent all the money but as a loyal party man, when my party said they have a candidate, I still remain,” he said

Also speaking, the host, Barr. Ime Okon, appreciated the party elders and promised better representation at the National Assembly.

Okon, however, pledged not to continue the third term policy introduced by Sen. Ita Enang and repeated by Dr. Henry Archibong, who is presently rounding off the third term tenure of Itu Local Government Area.