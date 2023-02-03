2023 election: Group boosts Peter Obi’s chance with app

Ahead of the 25 February presidential election, a group known as Exalt Nigeria has unveiled an app to woo voters and supporters for the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed.

In a statement on Friday, the group’s initiator Dr Idu Nwapa Nwadiaro disclosed that this use of technology would enable voters to register by location and support group affiliation.

The app, according to her, will boost Obi-Datti’s chances in the forthcoming election, especially at the grassroots level.

“Elections are won polling unit by polling unit, and what you measure is what you have done. How could multiple support groups in the same area work in parallel for the same purpose? Get in the water, everybody and ripple together through technology,” she disclosed.

The 18 political parties vying to replace President Muhammadu Buhari have continued to invent strategies that would guarantee victory.