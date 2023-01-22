    Login
    Subscribe

    2023 election: US speaks on preferred candidate, party

    Politics By No Comments1 Min Read

    The US government has insisted it doesn’t have a preferred candidate in Nigeria’s general election.

    United States Consul General, Will Stevens
    United States Consul General, Will Stevens

    The United States Consul General, Will Stevens, made this known during a town hall meeting which was organised by the Niger-Delta Open Observatory, NOGO, in Asaba, Delta State, on Saturday.

    Stevens also warned that those who instigate electoral violence will be denied visas by the US government.

    “The US does not have a preferred candidate, full stop! We are not interested in a particular party or candidate.

    “What we are interested in is free, fair, and credible elections that represent the people,” Stevens said.

    He added that “the United States will discourage any politicians, citizens, or other parties who are encouraging electoral violence or seeking to undermine the electoral process.”

    See also  US Seizes Properties Worth $144m From Diezani Alison-Madueke

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply