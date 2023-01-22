2023 election: US speaks on preferred candidate, party

The US government has insisted it doesn’t have a preferred candidate in Nigeria’s general election.

The United States Consul General, Will Stevens, made this known during a town hall meeting which was organised by the Niger-Delta Open Observatory, NOGO, in Asaba, Delta State, on Saturday.

Stevens also warned that those who instigate electoral violence will be denied visas by the US government.

“The US does not have a preferred candidate, full stop! We are not interested in a particular party or candidate.

“What we are interested in is free, fair, and credible elections that represent the people,” Stevens said.

He added that “the United States will discourage any politicians, citizens, or other parties who are encouraging electoral violence or seeking to undermine the electoral process.”