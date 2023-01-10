    Login
    2023 elections: Ekiti APC to inaugurate 143-man campaign council

    The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State will on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, inaugurate a 143- member campaign council to midwife the 2023 general elections for the party’s candidates across board in the state with a view to ensuring victory for the party’s candidates.

    All Progressives Congress (APC)
    The state secretary of the party, Hon. Garba Arogundade,in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, disclosed that the 143 members of the campaign council will be inaugurated at the conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti at 10:00 am prompt.

    The secretary particularly, urged the council members to ensure they attend the Inauguration punctually.

    He also called on concerned members who have not yet collected their appointment letters to as a matter of urgency contact the JKF Centre on Ajilosun area of Ado-Ekiti to get it on or before tomorrow morning.

    The Campaign Council headed by the State Governor, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, is also Co-chaired by the former Governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, while the State Chairman of the party, Bar. Paul Omotosho will serve as the Coordinator to the campaign council.

    While the Following people will as well serve in various directorates to the Campaign Council.

    APC STATE CAMPAIGN COUNCIL

    Chairman

    HE Biodun Aboyomi Oyebanji

    Co Chairman

    HE John Kayode Fayemi

    State Coordinator

    Hon Paul Omotosho

    Members

    Chief Alaba Abejide

    HE Monisade Afuye

    Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi

    HE Biodun Aluko

    HE Modupe Adelabu

    Rt. Hon. Bunmi Adelugba

    Hon. Mrs. Bunmi Oriniowo

    Chief Olajide Awe

    Chief George Akosile

    Prince Dayo Adeyeye

    Sen. Ayo Arise

    Hon. Oyetunde Ojo

    Mr. Dele Alake

    Chief Mrs. Ronke Okusanya

    Tony Adeniyi

    Zonal Coordinator (South)

    Chief Yemi Adaramodu

    Zonal Coordinator (North)

    Cyril Fasuyi

    Zonal Coordinator (Central)

    Opeyemi Bamidele

    Director Legal –

    Barr. Adeyeye

    Director Media and Publicity–

    Segun Dipe

    Director canvasser s/ support groups-

    Sola Elesin

    Director youth mobilization –

    Makinde Araoye

    Director women Mobilization-

    Dr. Yemi Oyebanji

    Director security-

    Dele Olugbemi

    Director logistics and General Admin –

    Gbenga Agbeyo

    Director organization –

    Oladapo Karounwi

    Director policy and strategies –

    Garba Arogundade

    Director Finance-

    Akin oyebode

    Director Mobilization

    Femi Awe (Femtex)

    Secretary Campaign Council-

    Sola Elesin

    Advisory Committee

    Chairman

    HE Niyi Adebayo

    Co-Chairman –

    HE Kayode Fayemi

    V. Chairman

    HE Dr. (Mrs.) Modupe Adelabu

    Member

    HE Chief Bisi Egbeyemi

    Member

    HE Biodun Oyebanji

    Member

    Olawale Fapounda

    Member

    HE Surv. Abiodun Aluko

    Member

    Rt. Hon. Speaker Olubunmi Adelugba

    Member

    HE Monisade Afuye

    Member

    HE Biodun Aluko

    Member

    Chief Jide Awe

    Member

    Hon. Mrs. Bunmi Oriniowo

    George Akosile

    Vincent Bewaji

    Secretary

    Chief Biodun Akin Fasae

    Director Legal –

    Barr. Adeyeye

    Deputy Director legal –

    Olalekan Odetola

    Members

    Barr. Tosin Osundahunsi

    Bar. Bayo Idowu

    Director Media and Publicity–

    Segun Dipe

    Deputy Director I –

    Wole Olujobi

    Deputy Director II –

    Taiwo Olatunbosun

    Members

    Tunde Akinlabi

    Mary Oso

    Aanu Albert Aluko

    Alhaji Lawal Dauda

    Mr. Diran Fadipe

    Jide Olatuyi

    Tola Odoko

    Director canvasser s/ support groups-

    Sola Elesin

    Deputy Director I

    Ayeni Adeola David (omoadura)

    Deputy Director II –

    Otunba Adeniyi Dolamu

    Member

    Bunmi Awotiku

    Director youth mobilization –

    Makinde Araoye

    Deputy I –

    Dele Philips

    Deputy II –

    Ayeni Ayodeji Adarabierin

    Members

    Sunday Asekun

    Nicholas Oyinade

    Moses Ademiloye

    Director women Mobilization-

    HE Dr. Yemi Oyebanji

    Deputy I –

    Hon. Mrs. Wumi Ogunlola

    Deputy II –

    Toyin Adepoju

    Members

    Mrs. Sola Bello

    Hon. Mrs. Carol Egunlusi

    Mrs. Adamolekun Deborah Omolara

    Hon. Mrs. Ayo Olajide

    Hon. Mrs. Ropo Usikalu

    Hon. Mrs. Anthonia Omonusi

    Hon. Mrs. Bunmi Famakinwa

    Princess Adejoke Ojo

    Hon. Mrs. Aderemi Oluwatayo

    Mrs. Felicia Ibiloye

    Director security-

    Dele Olugbemi

    Deputy I–

    Major Tajudeen Awe

    Deputy II –

    Dele Owoju

    Members

    Prince Niyi Adedipe

    Mr. Sunday Adeola

    Chief Joseph Omotayo Fatope

    Director logistics and General Admin –

    Gbenga Agbeyo

    Deputy I-

    Bisi Dada

    Deputy II –

    Opeyemi Agbede

    Members

    Demola Obanise

    Director organization –

    Oladapo Karounwi

    Deputy I –

    Sunday Awoyomi

    Deputy II –

    Fayeba Isaac

    Members

    Yemi Oluwasola

    Bola Alegbeleye

    Femi Ogunsola

    Director policy and strategies –

    Garba Arogundade

    Deputy –

    Bewaji Vincent

    Segun Ibironke

    Director Finance-

    Akin oyebode

    Deputy –

    Bunmi Adelugba

    Members

    Oluomo Osinkolu

    Hon. Dapo Kolawole

    Engr. Fakayode

    Basorun Tope Alabi

    Director Mobilization

    Femi Awe (Femtex)

    Deputy I

    Hon. Niyi Olajide

    Deputy II

    Hon. Kayode Olaosebikan

    Members

    Hon. Sanya Aladeyelu

    Tunji Oyinloye

    Mr. Bolarinwa Oluyomi

    Hon. Tade Aluko

    Prof. Adio Afolayan

    Central

    Director –

    Opeyemi Bamidele

    Deputy Director I –

    Biodun Omoleye

    Deputy Director II

    Sola Fatoba

    Members

    Senatorial youths leader

    Senatorial chairman

    Senatorial women leader

    Women mobilization

    Nike Ajisafe

    Youths-mobilization

    Ilesanmi Ade-ademola

    South

    Director –

    Yemi Adaramodu

    Deputy I –

    Femi Bamisile

    Deputy Director II

    Adeniyi Ojuawo

    Members

    Senatorial youths leader

    Senatorial chairman

    Senatorial women leader

    Women mobilization (Chairman)

    Oluremi Ajayi

    Youth mobilization (Chairman)

    Ijidale Olalekan

    North

    Director –

    Cyril Fasuyi

    Deputy I –

    Akin Rotimi

    Deputy Director II

    Akin Kolawole

    Members

    Senatorial youths leader

    Senatorial chairman

    Senatorial women leader

    Women mobilization

    Kemi Olaleye

    Youths Mobilization

    Kola Owoseni

    All LG Coordinators

    All State House of Assembly,

