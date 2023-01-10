2023 elections: Ekiti APC to inaugurate 143-man campaign council

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State will on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, inaugurate a 143- member campaign council to midwife the 2023 general elections for the party’s candidates across board in the state with a view to ensuring victory for the party’s candidates.
The state secretary of the party, Hon. Garba Arogundade,in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, disclosed that the 143 members of the campaign council will be inaugurated at the conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti at 10:00 am prompt.
The secretary particularly, urged the council members to ensure they attend the Inauguration punctually.
He also called on concerned members who have not yet collected their appointment letters to as a matter of urgency contact the JKF Centre on Ajilosun area of Ado-Ekiti to get it on or before tomorrow morning.
The Campaign Council headed by the State Governor, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, is also Co-chaired by the former Governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, while the State Chairman of the party, Bar. Paul Omotosho will serve as the Coordinator to the campaign council.
While the Following people will as well serve in various directorates to the Campaign Council.
APC STATE CAMPAIGN COUNCIL
Chairman
HE Biodun Aboyomi Oyebanji
Co Chairman
HE John Kayode Fayemi
State Coordinator
Hon Paul Omotosho
Members
Chief Alaba Abejide
HE Monisade Afuye
Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi
HE Biodun Aluko
HE Modupe Adelabu
Rt. Hon. Bunmi Adelugba
Hon. Mrs. Bunmi Oriniowo
Chief Olajide Awe
Chief George Akosile
Prince Dayo Adeyeye
Sen. Ayo Arise
Hon. Oyetunde Ojo
Mr. Dele Alake
Chief Mrs. Ronke Okusanya
Tony Adeniyi
Zonal Coordinator (South)
Chief Yemi Adaramodu
Zonal Coordinator (North)
Cyril Fasuyi
Zonal Coordinator (Central)
Opeyemi Bamidele
Director Legal –
Barr. Adeyeye
Director Media and Publicity–
Segun Dipe
Director canvasser s/ support groups-
Sola Elesin
Director youth mobilization –
Makinde Araoye
Director women Mobilization-
Dr. Yemi Oyebanji
Director security-
Dele Olugbemi
Director logistics and General Admin –
Gbenga Agbeyo
Director organization –
Oladapo Karounwi
Director policy and strategies –
Garba Arogundade
Director Finance-
Akin oyebode
Director Mobilization
Femi Awe (Femtex)
Secretary Campaign Council-
Sola Elesin
Advisory Committee
Chairman
HE Niyi Adebayo
Co-Chairman –
HE Kayode Fayemi
V. Chairman
HE Dr. (Mrs.) Modupe Adelabu
Member
HE Chief Bisi Egbeyemi
Member
HE Biodun Oyebanji
Member
Olawale Fapounda
Member
HE Surv. Abiodun Aluko
Member
Rt. Hon. Speaker Olubunmi Adelugba
Member
HE Monisade Afuye
Member
HE Biodun Aluko
Member
Chief Jide Awe
Member
Hon. Mrs. Bunmi Oriniowo
George Akosile
Vincent Bewaji
Secretary
Chief Biodun Akin Fasae
Director Legal –
Barr. Adeyeye
Deputy Director legal –
Olalekan Odetola
Members
Barr. Tosin Osundahunsi
Bar. Bayo Idowu
Director Media and Publicity–
Segun Dipe
Deputy Director I –
Wole Olujobi
Deputy Director II –
Taiwo Olatunbosun
Members
Tunde Akinlabi
Mary Oso
Aanu Albert Aluko
Alhaji Lawal Dauda
Mr. Diran Fadipe
Jide Olatuyi
Tola Odoko
Director canvasser s/ support groups-
Sola Elesin
Deputy Director I
Ayeni Adeola David (omoadura)
Deputy Director II –
Otunba Adeniyi Dolamu
Member
Bunmi Awotiku
Director youth mobilization –
Makinde Araoye
Deputy I –
Dele Philips
Deputy II –
Ayeni Ayodeji Adarabierin
Members
Sunday Asekun
Nicholas Oyinade
Moses Ademiloye
Director women Mobilization-
HE Dr. Yemi Oyebanji
Deputy I –
Hon. Mrs. Wumi Ogunlola
Deputy II –
Toyin Adepoju
Members
Mrs. Sola Bello
Hon. Mrs. Carol Egunlusi
Mrs. Adamolekun Deborah Omolara
Hon. Mrs. Ayo Olajide
Hon. Mrs. Ropo Usikalu
Hon. Mrs. Anthonia Omonusi
Hon. Mrs. Bunmi Famakinwa
Princess Adejoke Ojo
Hon. Mrs. Aderemi Oluwatayo
Mrs. Felicia Ibiloye
Director security-
Dele Olugbemi
Deputy I–
Major Tajudeen Awe
Deputy II –
Dele Owoju
Members
Prince Niyi Adedipe
Mr. Sunday Adeola
Chief Joseph Omotayo Fatope
Director logistics and General Admin –
Gbenga Agbeyo
Deputy I-
Bisi Dada
Deputy II –
Opeyemi Agbede
Members
Demola Obanise
Director organization –
Oladapo Karounwi
Deputy I –
Sunday Awoyomi
Deputy II –
Fayeba Isaac
Members
Yemi Oluwasola
Bola Alegbeleye
Femi Ogunsola
Director policy and strategies –
Garba Arogundade
Deputy –
Bewaji Vincent
Segun Ibironke
Director Finance-
Akin oyebode
Deputy –
Bunmi Adelugba
Members
Oluomo Osinkolu
Hon. Dapo Kolawole
Engr. Fakayode
Basorun Tope Alabi
Director Mobilization
Femi Awe (Femtex)
Deputy I
Hon. Niyi Olajide
Deputy II
Hon. Kayode Olaosebikan
Members
Hon. Sanya Aladeyelu
Tunji Oyinloye
Mr. Bolarinwa Oluyomi
Hon. Tade Aluko
Prof. Adio Afolayan
Central
Director –
Opeyemi Bamidele
Deputy Director I –
Biodun Omoleye
Deputy Director II
Sola Fatoba
Members
Senatorial youths leader
Senatorial chairman
Senatorial women leader
Women mobilization
Nike Ajisafe
Youths-mobilization
Ilesanmi Ade-ademola
South
Director –
Yemi Adaramodu
Deputy I –
Femi Bamisile
Deputy Director II
Adeniyi Ojuawo
Members
Senatorial youths leader
Senatorial chairman
Senatorial women leader
Women mobilization (Chairman)
Oluremi Ajayi
Youth mobilization (Chairman)
Ijidale Olalekan
North
Director –
Cyril Fasuyi
Deputy I –
Akin Rotimi
Deputy Director II
Akin Kolawole
Members
Senatorial youths leader
Senatorial chairman
Senatorial women leader
Women mobilization
Kemi Olaleye
Youths Mobilization
Kola Owoseni
All LG Coordinators
All State House of Assembly,
