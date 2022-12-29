2023: Lack of internal democracy in PDP, APC, threat to democracy in Nigeria – NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has said the ruling All Progressive Congress APC and the Peoples Democratic Party’s lack of internal democracy is a threat to Nigeria.

The NNPP Gubernatorial candidate in Jigawa State, Aminu Ibrahim Ringim stated this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday.

He said the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP is the only party that is practising internal democracy by providing an alternative to all Nigerians to aspire for any position of their choice.

Looking at what has happened during the eight years of the All Progressives Party and the sixteen years of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP no right-thinking person can give them another chance to continue with their disastrous administrations.

“If not those with positions, political appointments, or those close to them, I don’t think there is anybody that can say things are going right during the APC’s administration.”

“For the Peoples Democratic Party PDP’s sixteen years, they still don’t know what is called internal democracy, the party is marginalized among few individuals who can do and undo, that is why when you look at the party they only impose their sons as candidates because they think the party is their own”

He explained that the NNPP came into being as an alternative to Nigerians who think positively and want good for the country.

Ringim, however, advised Nigerians to make good use of the opportunity and make the right choice in the 2023 general elections.

“This opportunity comes once in four years, so use it wisely and vote for competency not money”

“Collect the money when they give you and make the right decision during Election Day,” Ringim said.