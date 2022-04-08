2023 Elections: Oyinlola’s Ex-aide Adegoke joins Race for House of Reps, obtains Nomination Form

An ex-aide on Millennium Development Goals(MDGs) to former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Comrade Abayomi Adegoke (popularly known as Yomex), has joined the race to become a member of the House of Representatives in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Comrade Adegoke, who was a former Students’ Union Leader during his undergraduate days, said his intention to join the race was borne out of his desire to bring a new dawn to his Federal Constituency of Boripe/Ifelodun/Odo-Otin Local Government areas of Osun State, by offering charismatic, qualitative and patriotic representation at the green chamber of the National Assembly.

He added that the State of the Nation called for concern and patriotic contributions of any sane Nationalist as Nigeria is ranked 63rd among the countries that lacked inclusive growth and development (WEF,2018) and the World Bank projected that Poor Nigerians to hit 95.1million in 2022, with the largest percentage of the people living on an average daily income of less than 1.9USD.

The statement further stated that the qualitative and vibrant composition of the 10th National Assembly in 2023 is the only way to reposition Nigeria, as the legislative organ is the only institution empowered by law of the land to checkmate the executive arms of government to end unprecedented insecurity level across the country; corruption; economic quagmire; collapsed educational system; medical tourism abroad due to inadequate facilities; and bad governance which are currently bedevilled the country.

Adegoke who is a civil rights crusader, financial/economic trained and project management expert turned politician, obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form at the National Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Wadata Plaza, Abuja on Wednesday

According to his Media Office in a press statement released on Thursday, maintained that Comrade Adegoke has made wide internal consultations among the critical stakeholders across the political divides and leaders of thought in the Federal Constituency to realize his political ambition in 2023.

The press release also disclosed that Adegoke would bring his wealth of experience as a former students’ leader, political office holder and project management expert to bear on the legislative representation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The media office stated that the intention of Adegoke(Yomex) to vie for political office was borne out of his desire to render selfless service to his constituents, the country at large and humanity in general.

It further stated that the Iragbiji born politician is ready to render selfless service to the good people of his Federal constituency through the charismatic legislative representation, urging the party delegates and good people of the three Local Government Areas of the State to give unalloyed support to the aspirations of Adegoke to realize his political ambition in 2023 for the general good of the people.

It was learnt that Adegoke’s political ambition has been receiving a boost from well-meaning people of the constituency including, political leaders across the political divides, religious leaders, market men and women, traders, artisans, students and a host of others.

The statement submitted that Adegoke would soon declare his political ambition officially after the submission of his form back to Wadata Plaza, headquarters of the party in Abuja, at the instance of political leaders; traditional rulers; religious leaders; leaders of thought; and host of others from the Federal Constituency.