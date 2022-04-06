2023: God Will Choose Next President Of Nigeria – El-Rufai Tells Tinubu

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has told the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, that Nigeria is at “critical crossroads” following what he called “multiple quagmires” under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

El-Rufai said that at this point, Nigerians must take very difficult decisions to get the right leaders that would take the country out of the multiple quagmires that it was going through.

The Governor said this when he received the APC National Leader, who was in Kaduna, on a condolence visit over the bandits’ attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

El-Rufai also told Tinubu that he was aware of his presidential ambition, but added that he was looking unto God to help Nigeria choose the best leader come 2023.

El-Rufai, whose words sounded like criticism of the Buhari led Federal Government, said that by visiting the State, Tinubu had displayed a historic and unprecedented leadership quality.

President Buhari has failed to visit the State ever since attacks, killings and kidnapping became incessant. Not even the recent bombing of the commercial train could move the President to Kaduna, a State where he was said to have resided until 2015.

El-Rufai had recently threatened that Governors in the North-West could opt for the services of foreign mercenaries if attacks continued in the region, a statement which directly indicted the Buhari government.

“The government and people of Kaduna State will never forget this gesture,” El-Rufai told Tinubu, adding, “We are very grateful to you for service, sacrifice and commitment to the unity and that of our country.

“We are aware of your aspiration to be president of this country, we look forward to further engagement so that we can progress that aspiration.

“Nigeria is at crossroad, critical crossroad, and we must take very difficult decisions to get the right leaders that would take us out of the multiple quagmires that we are going through.

“These are human challenges and they can be solved by human ingenuity. I pray for God to choose who is best for Nigeria, so that we will be the better, united, progressive and exemplary country that is fair and just to everyone.”