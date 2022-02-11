    Login
    2023: I’ll Sue You If You Don’t Contest Second Term – Man With Disability To Makinde

    A man living with disability, Wasiu Nurudeen, has threatened to drag Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to court if he fails to recontest the gubernatorial election in 2023.

    Wasiu Nurudeen
    Nurudeen made this disclosure via a statement made available to the media in Ibadan on Friday.

    Makinde was elected as governor of the state on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

    Nurudeen, in the statement, said the governor had demonstrated quality leadership in the state in his first tenure.

    He explained that this is the main reason he would sue the governor for failing to recontest.

    “As a member of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state and a bonafide indigene of our dear state, I want to thank the governor for his impact in Oyo state.

    “On this note, I want to put it on record that Governor Seyi Makinde must contest in 2023.

    “I have decided to sue the governor and his team, if he fails to contest the 2023 election.

    “Governor Makinde must come back and complete the work he started. Our people are enjoying his good work and he must continue,” he said.

    “Therefore, we are expecting governor Makinde to declare his intention to contest soon”.

