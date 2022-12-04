2023: I’m confident Nigerians will give me their mandate — Tinubu

With less than 90 days to the forthcoming presidential election in 2023, the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says he is confident Nigerians will vote for him.

Tinubu made the expression while speaking at the Chatham House, United Kingdom (UK), in a lecture titled: ‘Nigeria’s 2023 elections: In conversation with Bola Ahmed Tinubu.’

He also pledged to build more schools, employ and train teachers nationwide if elected into office.

“I have confidence that the Nigerian people will go to the polls in a few short months and give me their mandate.

“I’m ready to lead and govern the country. I will return here to interact with you when the elections are over,” he said.

Tinubu added that he is ready to lead and govern the country, while promising to use technology and expertise to increase growth and development by providing critical infrastructure.