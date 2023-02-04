2023: INEC conducts mock accreditation in Ogun

In a bid to test the efficacy of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Saturday carried out a mock accreditation exercise ahead of the 2023 general elections.

InfoStride News reports that the mock accreditation exercise conducted in six local governments recorded a low turnout.

The exercise was conducted in Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Ado Odo/Ota, Ogun Waterside, Sagamu and Egbado South local governments.

The exercise started at 8:30 am and residents were attended to promptly as each accreditation took an average time of 90 seconds.

At Olowu’s Palace in Oke-Ago Owu, one of the venues of the accreditation in Abeokuta North, there was a low turnout of eligible voters.

It was observed that only six persons had been successfully accredited as of 10:46 am, while officials of the commission sat down awaiting voters who came in sequence.

It was also observed that some agents of political parties were seen at the polling unit, checking the list of the 544 eligible voters pasted at the polling unit, whether the lists of their members were included.

The situation was the same at the Centenary hall, Ake ward 1 in Abeokuta South Local Government of the state.

Speaking with journalists, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Niyi Ijalaye, while observing the exercise, said, “BVAS takes about 40secs to accredit a voter, which is very acceptable. For us BVAS is working and we hope it will be like that all over the state.”

Ijalaye appealed to people to come out and vote for their preferred candidates on the days of the elections.

“Our appeal is that people should come out on that day. It will take about one minute to get accredited,” he said.

The INEC REC stated that the collection of Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, ends on Sunday.