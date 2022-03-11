2023: INEC’s Non-Recognition Confirms APC’s Ineligibility – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that the non-recognition of the activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) further confirms its position that the ruling party is not eligible for 2023 elections.

PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba in a statement on Friday insisted that APC lacks the legitimacy and statutory requisites to participate in the 2023 general elections.

It emphasized that INEC’s refusal to honour APC’s invitation to attend its National Executive Committee (NEC) further authenticates PDP’s stand that the ruling party is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in liquidation.

The Publicity scribe who insisted that APC cannot legally produce candidates for the elections, said “this decision by INEC is, therefore, another unmistaken ‘red flag’ to intending aspirants on the platform of the APC in the 2023 general elections that the APC has become defunct and cannot validly, legally and constitutionally field candidates in the 2023 general elections.

“Our Party draws attention to the grave import of INEC’s letter to the APC, dated March 9, 2022, to the effect that APC’s NEC meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 17, 2022, will not be recognized by the Commission due to invalid notice; a development that will invalidate any decision reached such meeting, it added.

According to PDP “INEC’s reference to the failure of the APC to give the required 21-day notice for its National Convention confirms the invalidity and unconstitutionality of any National Convention conducted by the APC’s illegal Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)”.

It stated: ” as it stands today, regardless of the boldface escapist excuses, the Sword of Damocles hangs precariously on the status of the contraption called CECPC and the APC itself. This signals an existential threat to the soulless, precipice-bound bunch of pretenders masquerading as a political party”.

“The PDP had earlier informed Nigerians, especially intending aspirants on the platform of the APC that the APC became legally non-operational when on December 8, 2020, it dissolved its National, State as well as Local Government structures and handed its affairs over to an illegal body.

“Moreover, the PDP informs such aspirants that the widespread intractable infighting for the soul of the defunct APC by ferocious ‘political warlords’ is not for election purposes but in desperation for the control of APC structures as pedestals to further pillage public fund before and during the elections”.

PDP called on Nigerians to note that the APC by its actions has commenced an inevitable descent into self-inflicted political extinction.

The major opposition party charged Nigerians to remain alert and hopeful as it takes decisive steps to democratically take over governance in 2023.