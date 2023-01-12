    Login
    Subscribe

    2023: Labour Party makes new appointment

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Ahead of the next year’s presidential election, the Labour Party, LP, has appointed Engr Balami Isaac David as Senior Special Adviser to the Party’s National Chairman on Presidential Campaign Matters, Fundraising and Grassroots Mobilization.

    Labour Party
    Labour Party

    The appointment was disclosed by Yunusa Tanko, spokesperson for the Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed Presidential Organization, in a post via his Twitter handle.

    He wrote, “The Labour Party has appointed Engr Balami Isaac David as Senior Special Adviser to the Labour Party National Chairman on Presidential Campaign Matters, Fundraising and Grassroots Mobilization . Congratulations. We keep moving Obidently & Yusfuly.”

    Meanwhile, the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, earlier today was in Enugu the state capital for a political rally.

    See also  2023: APC Exposes Where Buhari’s Successor Would Emerge From

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply