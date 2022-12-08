2023: LP Secretary, Farouk, reveals what may stop Peter Obi

Ahead of the next year’s presidential election, Umar Farouk, the National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), says only Nigerians can stop Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, from winning the 2023 elections.

Farouk disclosed this on Thursday while featuring on the Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

He maintained that with the momentum of the “Obidients”, the party is guaranteed victory.

However, Farouk insisted that the Nigerian people must decide that they are tired of the old order.

“That is the docility of Nigerians not to select good leaders. If Nigerians feel that they want to continue with the old order, that they don’t want a good leader, a leader that is going to salvage the situation that is up to them,” he said.