2023: Nigeria Needs Me – Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria needs a courageous leader like him.

Tinubu described himself as the most qualified for the position of Nigeria’s President in 2023.

The former Governor spoke at a parley in Lagos attended by former and serving All Progressives Congress (APC) Speakers and their Deputies.

“We have the brilliance, the resources, the focus. We don’t just know how to run the race and take care of the gear of progress.

“Just as I need Nigeria, Nigeria needs me”, he said at the event hosted by Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

Tinubu recalled how he changed the fortunes of Lagos when he was the helmsman from 1999 to 2007.

“In the face of tyranny, I have survived, struggled for democracy. I have endured the bush path, lived without a family, spent resources,” he said.

The one-time Senator said he was the first governor to grant autonomy to the House of Assembly.

“I survived non-allocation of local government funds. We didn’t suffer, we didn’t retrench”, he told the gathering.

Tinubu said he inherited N600million as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) with zero allocation from Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

“We survived and today, Lagos is number one economy. That is why I am begging you to do me a favour so that I can do Nigeria a favour”, the aspirant added.