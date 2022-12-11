2023: Nigerians won’t regret electing Tinubu – Senator Nnamani, Nwoye

Major stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, gathered on Saturday in the Coal City capital drumming support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The event was the official inauguration of the Enugu State local government Independent Campaign Council, ICC, for Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign.

Those present were ex-Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, immediate past Chairman of the APC in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, and a veteran politician, Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu, fondly known as (GNG).

They urged Enugu and the nation’s electorate to vote for Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Shettima Kashim, declaring that he has all it takes to take Nigeria to its expected destination.

Nnamani, who is the Grand Patron of the group, said he has known the APC presidential flagbearer for quite a long time, adding that he has the capacity to steer the nation’s political ship perfectly if given the mandate.

The former APC presidential aspirant called on the electorate to cast their votes for Tinubu/Shettima, stressing that “they won’t regret doing so.”

“Tinubu is well known to us, and that is why we are supporting him,” he added, challenging the inaugurated LGA officials of the ICC to go back to their respective council areas and begin an aggressive campaign for the APC presidential standard bearer.

Nnamani, who harped on bridge building, urged the members to remain committed and steadfast in the Tinubu presidential project, stressing that after sowing, they would reap.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the event, the Enugu ex-APC boss, Dr. Nwoye, who is the ICC Director, in charge of contact and Mobilization, described Tinubu as a unifying and rallying point.

According to him, the 2023 presidential ticket of Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu/Shettima Kashim had re-unified Enugu State APC.

Nwoye, who is also a serving Federal Commissioner representing South-East in the Federal Consumer Competition Protection Commission FCCPC, stated that “we have all agreed, irrespective of individual differences, that we should come together and support the APC presidential flagbearer.

“Today, our leader, our father and the former Senate President, Distinguished Senator Ken Nnamani, has urged all of us to work tirelessly for Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Shetima Kashim.

“So, the Enugu APC has been unified for Tinubu and Shettima, and we have just one agenda, which is to elect Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Shettima Kashim as the Vice president.”

Speaking earlier, the coordinator of Enugu State Chapter of ICC, Chief Gbazuagu, had appealed to the members not to be discouraged by the poor reward mechanism of the ruling APC, as experienced in the last seven to eight years, since the ruling party took over the affairs of the nation.

He assured them that if elected, Tinubu would change the narratives as a true party man who understands how party faithful are supposed to be rewarded after winning an election.

“I want to assure you all that God willing, if Tinubu wins, you will all be happy and be given a sense of belonging in the party, above all, you will be rewarded adequately.

“What we want is victory for Tinubu/Shettima, and that is why you must all go back to your respective local government areas and begin to spread the good gospel about the APC presidential candidate who is a tested and trusted leader,” he stated.

Nwoye had earlier donated his residential home as the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council office in the State.