2023: No going back, take back Nigeria now or never – Peter Obi

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said there is no going back in the journey to rescue Nigeria.

Obi disclosed this in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar had claimed he was in talks with the duo of Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP.

However, the Labour Party, LP, presidential Campaign Council has debunked the claim, saying its candidate is a frontrunner in the forthcoming election.

Meanwhile, Obi has reaffirmed his commitment to take back Nigeria, saying it’s now or never.

He wrote, “Good Morning Nigeria. The march is on. There is no going back; no stopping; we must all work hand-in-hand. The journey to take back Nigeria is Now or Never!”