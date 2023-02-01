    Login
    Subscribe

    2023: No going back, take back Nigeria now or never – Peter Obi

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said there is no going back in the journey to rescue Nigeria.

    Labour Party Presidential Candidate for 2023 Election, Peter Obi
    Labour Party Presidential Candidate for 2023 Election, Peter Obi

    Obi disclosed this in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

    Recall that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar had claimed he was in talks with the duo of Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP.

    However, the Labour Party, LP, presidential Campaign Council has debunked the claim, saying its candidate is a frontrunner in the forthcoming election.

    Meanwhile, Obi has reaffirmed his commitment to take back Nigeria, saying it’s now or never.

    See also  Plateau LG Polls Hold Saturday As Court Dismisses PDP’s Application

    He wrote, “Good Morning Nigeria. The march is on. There is no going back; no stopping; we must all work hand-in-hand. The journey to take back Nigeria is Now or Never!”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply