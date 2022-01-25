2023: Okorocha Officially Declares For Presidency

Senator Rochas Okorocha has officially declared to run for Presidency in 2023.

Okorocha announced his intention on Wednesday in a letter to the Senate President which was read by Ahmad Lawan at plenary.

The lawmaker said he will address a world press conference on Monday 31st January 2022 to officially declare his ambition to contest the presidency.

Okorocha is a senator representing the Imo West senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The letter read, “With 2023 elections drawing near as the days go by, our citizens are concerned about the quality of persons to run the affairs of our nation, one who can address some of their major concern which includes, “A detribalised Nigerian who can unite our country, a leader with a compassionate heart, who will care for the poor, the downtrodden and the masses of Nigeria.

“A visionary leader who can create wealth for our teeming populace, thereby addressing the issues of poverty, insecurity and youth restiveness.

“It is as a result of these concerns that I wish to hold a world press conference on my intention to run for the office of the President of our dear Nation.

“I, therefore, wish to solicit for your prayers as I make known my intention.”