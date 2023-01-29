2023: Only Nigerians fed up with bad governance shall vote LP – Ezekwesili

A former minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has said it is only Nigerians who are fed up with bad governance that will vote for the Labour Party, LP.

Ezekwesili’s statement was contained in a post via her verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

Ahead of the presidential election, Ezekwesili, a former World Bank vice president is supporting Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, LP.

She urged registered voters to do everything possible to get their Permanent Voter cards, maintaining it is the greatest weapon in their possession.

She wrote, “And when that day comes, all citizens who are tired of being badly governed shall each go out and place their right index thumb on the Mama, Papa and Pikin logo of LP as seen here!

Get your PVCs. Do everything possible to get it.

The PVC is your greatest possession now.”