2023: Orji Kalu Denies Working With Buni, Advises Buhari

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has denied allegations of collaborating with Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni to undermine the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Orji Kalu in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja said he had never planted division in the APC but called for peaceful resolutions of issues before the national convention.

The statement read, “I have read the unfortunate accusations levelled against me by Dr. Salihu Lukman, former Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), alleging that some party leaders are working with Mala Buni to undermine the APC national convention.

“He said there are other party leaders, including Sen. Uzor Kalu, who have actively supported Buni to undermine the decision to organize the national convention of the party.”

“It’s on this note that I consider it necessary to correct the wrong impressions Lukman must be making efforts to create.

“There has been no time I participated in any collaboration or collusion to ensure that attempts to organize the APC national convention are blocked.

“I was worried that the creation of factions which denied APC victory in so many states in previous elections may repeat itself.

“I, therefore, called for a peaceful resolution of the crisis before holding the party convention in March.

“No peaceful and tactful leader would support a terrible scenario to reoccur.

“It’s important to note that I’ve always stood for and supported the party and Gov Buni who only happened to be the chairman of the party.”

Kalu further advised President Muhammadu Buhari to hear two sides of the story in this case threatening the harmony of APC and resolve issues.

“There’s always a danger with a single story and I encourage President Buhari to hear the two sides of the story so that the party can win together,’’ Kalu said.

Kalu added that Buni has done well for the APC and stabilized the ruling party despite challenges at the moment.

“Aside from serving as the chairman of the party, Buni is my old family friend and I can’t deny him because he is facing challenges today.

“We’ve been friends for the past 25 years.

“It’s imperative to state that Buni has done very well for the party. His sterling leadership quality is what helped stabilise our great party across the six geopolitical zones, with high profile defections in our favour,’’ Kalu said.

Kalu admonished APC leaders to guard their utterances to avoid creating disharmony, adding that disagreement and quarrels are bound to exist.

“The APC is a very big party with several caucuses. We have the governors, National Assembly, businessmen, youths and women among other caucuses.

“The directions and concerns of caucuses should be taken into consideration at all times.

“Going forward, whether it’s Gov. Mai Mala Buni or Gov Abubakar Sani Bello, I would always give APC my maximum support and drive for stronger growth.”