2023: PDP jittery over looming defeat – Gov Badaru

Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is in a quagmire and is jittery over the looming defeat coming in the 2023 general elections.

The governor stated this on Wednesday while addressing party supporters at a rally in Miga local government.

He said the PDP are jittery therefore, they ignited and concocted different types of propaganda and lies to win the mind of electorates.

“Our candidates are not like their own, we believe in them and we are sure they will keep to all promises made.

“They are disturbed and afraid of our candidates’ popularity that is why they are telling lies and propaganda that Mustapha Kiyawa is with them and he debunked it, they said Aminu Info is with them he also debunked it.

“And the funniest thing is that they said Governor Badaru is also with them, so I want you to tell that boy, if he is sleeping let him wake up, if he is sick, let him look for medicine and if it is his Baba-lawo that told him, tell him Badaru don’t believe in that,” he said.

Gov. Badaru advised citizens to do away with all PDP propaganda and lies and vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Some stakeholders and party supporters have started cross-carpeting ahead of the forthcoming elections.