Losing Vs Super Eagles Won’t Be A Disaster For South Africa – Hugo Broos

South Africa coach, Hugo Broos has come out to say that he does not want his players to be under pressure vs Super Eagles. He recently played down the importance of winning the World Cup qualifier match, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he wants to have a good result against Nigeria away from home, losing the game will not be a disaster since there will be 6 games left.

Broos added that Super Eagles finished 3rd at the recent AFCON, so they are definitely a force to be reckoned with.

His words, “We want to have a good result against Nigeria because this is a qualifier for the World Cup and we don’t think about revenge.

Losing the game should not be a disaster because after that we still have six games to play. But I would rather not have a defeat to Nigeria.

We know all about them but they also know all about us. I think they will not start the game with the same mentality they had at Afcon because they know how strong we are.

We have to use our status of being the team that finished third at Afcon but at the same time we must stay humble. We still have to work, fight and produce the same mentality we showed at Afcon.”

