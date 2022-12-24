2023: PDP will win in Ebonyi – Odefa

The National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South East Zone, Mr Ali Odefa, has vowed that the party will reclaim power from the incumbent governor, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, in the 2023 general election.

Odefa noted that the internal crisis rocking the party can’t prevent PDP from taking over the governance of the state come 2023.

He emphasized that no matter the crisis rocking the party, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii remain their gubernatorial candidate and will win the forthcoming guber election.

According to him: “The governorship candidate of PDP, Ebonyi State Chapter for the 2023 election remains Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.

“The essence of this meeting is to inform our party members and supporters of the decision of the national working committee and to further reconcile and harmonize amongst ourselves.

“There is no going to be fresh primaries. The legal department of our national secretariat has done the legal analysis and has come up with its legal opinion, which is that there will be no primaries.

“I’m not in their belly or in their minds. Normally, there may be people that are aggrieved or not happy with one decision or another but reconciliation is a continuous process. We’re confident that everybody will eventually come together.

“Traditionally, Ebonyi is PDP predominantly until the Governor ran away with our mandate. However, I must admit that we have had our own fair share of internal issues, but we are getting over it, and the future looks very bright.”