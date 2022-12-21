    Login
    2023: Peter Obi accepts Okupe’s resignation as DG of Labour Party campaign

    The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has accepted the resignation of Doyin Okupe as Director-General of the party’s presidential campaign council.

    Okupe announced he was stepping down on Tuesday, following a judgment of a federal high court which convicted him of money laundering.

    The court sentenced him to two years imprisonment, but with option to pay a N500,000 fine on each of the counts, which totalled N13 million.

    Okupe opted to pay the fine after the sentencing.

    In a letter addressed to Okupe, Obi acknowledged receipt of the letter.

    “Dear Elder Brother Doyin, I received your letter offering to step aside in order to avoid any distraction to the good work of trying to forge a new direction for our country, on board of which you have been from inception.

    “It is a decision which I respect,” Obi wrote.

    He added: “It is my sincere hope that the legal system would afford Okupe an opportunity to eventually clear his name.”

