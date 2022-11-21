2023: Peter Obi not ready for presidency – Cleric

Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry in Akure, Adewale Giwa, has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as a businessman who is not ready to govern Nigeria.

Giwa, who was addressing his church members in Akure, Ondo State, on Sunday, specifically said Obi’s popularity on social media would fade out a few weeks before the 2023 presidential election.

According to the cleric, only two candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress are contesting the coming election.

” I have told you that I don’t see Peter Obi as a serious contender, he is a businessman,” Giwa said.

Speaking further he said: “His popularity on social media will fade out a few weeks before the election. I don’t see him close to Aso rock.”