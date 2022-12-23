2023: Peter Obi surrounded by failures, dining with failed governors – APC chieftain, Ogenyi

The convener of Concerned Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ogenyi Okpoku has claimed Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP)presidential candidate is patronizing failures, saying members of his campaign are failures.

Ogenyi made the claim while featuring as a panelist on the Channels Television Politics Today programme on Thursday evening.

He alleged that Obi is in communion with some governors who have failed their various states.

“The first point of call of Mr Peter Obi is failure. He is patronizing failures. If you check the people that surround his campaign, they’re failures; people that are not able to take responsibility for their actions.

“Yes, I will say that. I don’t want even to go into aspect of his DG that was convicted.

“The governors that surround Peter Obi, they are all failures.

“There are governors he goes to visit regularly; people that have failed their various states that Obi patronizes on daily basis,” he alleged.