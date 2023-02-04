2023: Peter Obi takes presidential campaign to Ogun

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has taken his campaign rally to Ogun State.

Obi landed in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Saturday afternoon for the rally scheduled to hold at the Ake Palace Square, where his followers had gathered to receive him.

Obi is expected to hold a town hall meeting with various stakeholders in the Gateway State before his departure.

InfoStride News learnt that he would also visit former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who had earlier declared support for him, at his residence in the OOPL.

In a post, Obi announced his arrival in Abeokuta, saying, “We have just arrived in Abeokuta, Ogun State for today’s rallies and other engagements. I’m looking forward to it all. We come in peace.”