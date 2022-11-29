2023: Peter Obi’s followers threatening to maim, rape Tinubu’s supporters – Fani-Kayode alleges

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi’s supporters, popularly known as Obidients, of threatening to kill, rape, and maim those supporting Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

To this end, Fani-Kayode urged Obi to call his followers to order.

He warned that Obi’s supporters would be held responsible if anything happened to Tinubu’s followers.

In a series of tweets, Fani-Kayode said Obi’s supporters found wanting would be made to face the consequences of their actions.

He wrote: “@Peter Obi, tell ur little e-rat bullies & thugs to stop threatening to kill, maim & rape the brave, hard-working youngsters that stand for & support

@officialABAT.

“If ANYTHING happens to ANY of them, we will hold you personally responsible & there WILL be consequences.”