2023: Political Royal Fathers Will Face Sanctions – Enugu Traditional Rulers’ Council Vows

The Enugu Council of Traditional Rulers says it is wielding the big stick against members of the Council who are delving into politics.

InfoStride News reports that this may not be unconnected with the recent endorsement of some political aspirants ahead of the 2023 election by certain traditional rulers.

In a statement signed by His Majesty, Igwe Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzu, the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, he said monarchs meddling into politics would face disciplinary action.

Agubuzu, who said by law monarchs are to remain apolitical, disclosed that the Council would compile names of defaulting traditional rulers and forward same to the State Government for necessary action.

The statement obtained by newsmen, termed public announcement read, “One of the resolutions passed by the General Assembly of Enugu State Recognized Traditional Rulers, at our meeting on Tuesday, 29th March, 2022, was the re-affirmation of our time-honoured position as apolitical royal fathers who are not expected to involve ourselves in partisan politics or to take sides with individual or groups of our subjects in political contestations.

“It is against this backdrop that the State Council of Traditional Rulers views with very grave concern the conduct and activities of some royal fathers, who have failed to adhere to our primary role and responsibility for peace, order, security and welfare of our dear Enugu State.

“It has, therefore, become necessary for the Council to rise to the occasion and ensure that a few Traditional Rulers do not tarnish the image of the entire revered royal fathers of Enugu State.

“Accordingly, the State Council of Traditional Rulers will compile and forward to our State Government, for scrutiny and sanction where appropriate, the names of Traditional Rulers who chose to contravene Section 10 of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Law.”