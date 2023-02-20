2023 poll: Tinubu will take Nigeria from frying pan to fire – Atiku’s aide

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would take the country from the ‘frying pan to fire’ if he is elected come the February 25 election.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communications to the PDP candidate, said Nigerians must not be carried away by Tinubu’s message of renewed hope as it is “hopelessness in disguise.”

He disclosed that Nigerians should protect their hearts against the deception of APC as they prepare for the poll this week.

He asked Tinubu to decide whether he was running on Buhari’s legacy or running against it so as not to deceive innocent voters.

He added that Nigerians should take Tinubu’s recent remarks against fuel scarcity and naira scarcity with a pinch of salt.

Shaibu stated that if Tinubu won, he would turn the country into his fiefdom and a one-party state by muzzling the opposition as he had done in Lagos since 1999.

According to him, Tinubu would also turn the National Assembly into his footstool and orchestrate the fall of the 4th Republic.

Shaibu said Tinubu’s actions had shown that he had no respect for President Buhari or his office.

“Tinubu says the petrol scarcity and the naira shortage are aimed at scuttling his ambition. Later, he and his acolytes said they were only voicing out against the policy out of sheer concern for the masses. These people never muttered a word when he stated that students spent ten months at home in 2020 and eight months at home in 2022 due to the unprecedented university lecturers’ strike.”