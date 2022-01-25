Daniel Levy Would Be Stupid To Not Back Conte This January – Jermaine Jenas

Popular football pundit, Jermaine Jenas has come out to say that Tottenham must back Antonio Conte in January. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Conte has already made a massive difference with the way he has galvanised a group of players into a squad that can challenge for a top-four place, so backing him this month will make a lot of sense.

Jenas added that it would infact be stupid for Daniel Levy not to back him, because Conte is clearly the one for Spurs.

His words, “Conte has already made a massive difference with the way he has galvanised a group of players into a squad that can challenge for a top-four place, because when he arrived they were nowhere near that.”

“So it would be stupid for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy not to back him, because Conte is the one. He is the guy that Levy should want at his club for the next five years, so he has got to treat him accordingly.”

“If Levy was to lose Conte because he doesn’t give him what he wants, then I’d fear for the backlash you’d see from the Spurs fans, because they see him as their best chance of moving forwards.”

“Conte made it quite clear in his post-match interviews after this latest defeat by Chelsea – the third time Spurs have lost to them this month – that the disparity between the two teams, and between Spurs and Manchester City or Liverpool, is huge.”

“He is right, and that won’t change with a couple of signings before the transfer window closes next week. The gap to the top three will take time and serious investment to make up.”

“What is up for grabs right now though is fourth place this season. Bringing the right player in now could be the difference between making it or not, and that would be huge for what happens next.”

“Right now, the bottom line is that Conte doesn’t have what he needs – what we saw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday was a clear example of that.”

“Spurs are a vastly improved team because of him, but right now they are probably still going to finish sixth or seventh – not fourth.”