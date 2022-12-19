2023: Polling units removed from politicians’ homes, churches, mosques – INEC

As the 2023 general elections draw close, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says it has removed polling units from shrines, churches, mosques, and homes of powerful politicians.

It said the development is to ensure electoral integrity.

This was disclosed yesterday by the INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Okoye urged voters to support the commission’s efforts to ensure free and fair elections in the forthcoming elections.

He said, “We removed polling units from the palaces of traditional rulers; we removed polling units that are near the homes of politicians; we removed polling units that are in shrines; we also removed polling units from places we consider not conducive for electoral business.”