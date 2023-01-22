2023 polls: Nnamani, Ohakim assets to Tinubu’s victory – Adamu

A chieftain and former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has urged the party’s presidential flagbearer, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to welcome Chimaroke Nnamani and Ikedi Ohakim into the party ahead of next month’s elections.

Garba made this assertion via Twitter on Saturday in reaction to the suspension of Nnamani by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

PDP suspended Nnamani, among others, over anti-party activities, saying the decision was according to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“We should welcome the everlasting gentlemen and real political gladiators, Chimaroke Nnamani and Ikedi Ohakim, into our Batified team. These are the real Ndigbo who have successful political careers and structures.

“Unlike the online Obidients who are tweeting votes from abroad,” Garba tweeted.