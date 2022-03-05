2023: Power Of Incumbency Won’t Work In Cross River

Former Deputy APC governorship candidate in 2019, Ekpo Okon has said the power of incumbency in next year’s governorship election will not work in Cross River State.

He said in recent elections, many sitting governors who attempted to impose their anointed candidates failed.

In an exclusive interview in his Akpab-Okoyong community in Odukpani LGA of the state, the former PDP state chairman who defected to the APC and returned to PDP a few months ago, said he has strong convictions that the people of the state are more comfortable with the PDP, which reason he had to run back.

“The approach and quality of governance given by the APC have not been comfortable for the people. Such did not convince me to remain with them.

“I am not afraid of Gov Ben Ayade who left PDP to APC last May 20. I know he might attempt to use the power of incumbency but such no longer works in Nigeria. There are instances to buttress that. And so, I can tell you that if he attempts that it will not work.”

He cautioned that PDP should endeavour to pick a popular candidate acceptable by the people through a proper process, and the people will back the person.

He explained that he is particular about good governance and will definitely stand behind a PDP gubernatorial team that he feels is committed to good governance.

He further commended the president for signing the Electoral Bill into law, saying it will make it easier for the people to elect the candidates of their choice.

He expressed confidence that the PDP will be the preferred option if they put their acts together although he was not taking it for granted.