I’ve Been Impressed With Arteta At Arsenal – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola has come out to hail Mikel Arteta for transforming the Gunners’ fortunes. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the development of the club since Arteta took over has been very obvious, and it is clear that the Spanish coach is responsible for the change in its structure.

Pep added that he has been very impressed with the Spaniard at Arsenal because he knows how to win matches.

His words, “I think the development of the club since he took over is obvious, it is the reality. I don’t have to change what I think. When you talk about the work of a football manager, I am a trainer, not a manager. I have the feeling Mikel changed the structure of the club. He changed a lot of players. He has been supported by the hierarchy of the club and that is why the success is there,”

“Arsenal in the last years never was there and this season make another step because all season has been there. I have been impressed, they have been really good.”