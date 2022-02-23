2023 Presidency: Buhari’s Aide Picks Tinubu As Nigeria’s Next President

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad has revealed who he prefers to succeed his principal in 2023.

Ahmad said he would prefer Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant to succeed Buhari as Nigeria’s next president.

He disclosed this while choosing Tinubu ahead of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

A Twitter user named @slywhite0012, had asked Ahmad who he prefers as Nigeria’s next president, between Tinubu and Jonathan.

He tweeted: “Bashir, I want to ask you a question and at the same time, with an honest reply without being biased. Between Tinubu and GEJ, who would you prefer to take over from your boss? You also want the best for us too.”

Responding, the presidential aide declared his support for Tinubu; he, however, did not give reasons.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu!,” Ahmad tweeted in response to the question.

Tinubu had declared his life-long aspiration to run for the Presidency.

The former Governor of Lagos State disclosed this after a meeting with Buhari recently.

Meanwhile, some politicians have been calling on Jonathan to run for the Presidency in 2023.

However, the former president has been silent over the matter.