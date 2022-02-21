    Login
    Subscribe

    2023 Presidency: Buratai Disowns Campaign Posters

    Politics By Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    Immediate past Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai (rtd), on Sunday, reacted to calls to join the 2023 Presidential race.

    Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai
    Ex-Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai

    Buratai, who distanced himself from such calls and presidential campaign posters of him making rounds on social media, said he is contented with his work as an envoy.

    He disclosed that he has never indicated interest or discussed with any group about running for the Presidency in 2023.

    A group known as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Door-to-door Campaign Forum had urged the former Army Chief to run for the Presidency.

    See also  Without Security, Only Bandits Will Enjoy Your Commissioned Projects – PDP Chieftain To Buhari

    The group had made the call during a press conference in Kaduna State.

    Reacting, the Ambassador distanced himself from such calls.

    A statement signed by former Army spokesman, Gen Sani Kukasheka (rtd), said Buratai was not behind the group or those campaigning for him.

    The statement said, “Nigeria’s ambassador is contented with his present work and committed to national service as an envoy.

    “Therefore, such calls and posters should be discountenanced as they did not emanate from him, nor is he interested in them.

    “It is entirely the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them.

    “He remains loyal and eternally grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve.”

    See also  To All APC Online Warriors, I See You, I Appreciate You — Buhari

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News