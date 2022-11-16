2023 presidency: Fani-Kayode explains Tinubu’s prayer for PDP in Jos campaign rally

A spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode says the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s prayer for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was in accordance with bible teachings.

InfoStride News reports that Tinubu had during the Tuesday presidential campaign rally in Jos, Plateau State, mistakenly prayed for the PDP.

Video clips of the event, which captured the former Lagos Governor mistaking PDP for APC, have been trending on all social media platforms.

Reacting to insinuations by some Nigerians that age was telling on the APC candidate, Fani-Kayode said in a tweet on Thursday that Tinubu’s action was divine.

He wrote, “The Bible says ‘pray for your enemies and show them love for it is like heaping coals of fire on their head: in doing so the Lord will REWARD you.’

“Glad that BAT prayed for the PDP. We repay their EVIL with GOOD so that, as the Bible says, ‘evil will never depart from their households’.”