    2023 presidency: I’m not spare tyre, do not bedwet – Kwankwaso

    Less two months to the 2023 presidential election, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, flagbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, says he’s not a spare tire.

    Rabiu Kwankwaso
    Kwankwaso made the remark while urging Nigerians to vote for the best candidate in the presidential election.

    He described himself as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

    Kwankwaso disclosed this in a video on Twitter while fielding questions.

    “Nigerians should vote wisely this time around, as the country needs someone who can save it.

    “I’ve worked with the ministry of defence, served as the Kano State governor and represented Kano Central senatorial district for several years with enough knowledge to know what is needed.

    “I am a PhD holder, unlike a secondary school cert holder or diploma cert holder. I do not ‘bedwet’, nor am I a spare tyre,” he said.

