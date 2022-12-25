    Login
    I Joined Barcelona Because Real Madrid Didn’t Have A Home For Young Players – Ansu Fati

    Barcelona midfielder, Ansu Fati has come out to share why he opted to link up with Barcelona in 2012 rather than their Clasico rivals, Real Madrid. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he had a trial at Real Madrid before signing for Barcelona and he made that decision because Madrid didn’t have a residence to accommodate its young players at the time.

    Fati added that he and his father eventually decided that Barca was the best option for his future.

    His words, “Before I signed for Barça, I had a trial at Real Madrid. At that time, the club didn’t have a residence to accommodate its young players. So, with my father, we decided that Barca was the best option, with La Masia.”

