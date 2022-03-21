2023 Presidency: Young Professionals Buys N40m Nomination Forms For Saraki

A group known as Young Professionals has obtained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for the 2023 general elections for the immediate past President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Presenting the forms to Saraki at his Abuja residence, the leader of the group, Abubakar Dan Musa, expressed hope that a better and united Nigeria is possible with the immediate past Senate President as president.

Musa said, “After extensive deliberations, we have concluded that the situation of our country is so far from what it should be if we have the right leadership. The country is not running as a functional entity that can bring the best out of her citizens and provide the best for the generality of the people.”

Musa also lamented the terrible situation in the country, sayang, “It is for these reasons that we concluded that we should not leave the process leading to the emergence of the next President of our country to only politicians. We have decided to get involved right from the pre-primary election period.

“We want candidates who understand the needs of the business group and can initiate policies, programmes, and projects that will encourage the growth of businesses, particularly, small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs).

“We want a candidate that will create a synergy between the private and business sectors. We want a man who will naturally earn the respect of the international community and the confidence of foreign and local investors and get them to establish factories and businesses. We want a candidate who understands job creation and wealth creation.”

In his response, Saraki, who commended the Young Professionals for gesture said, “what you have done is a symbolic message that you are mandating me to go out to the field and work hard among all our leaders, delegates, and other stakeholders to win the PDP presidential ticket come May as well as subsequently follow up with decisive victory in the general elections in February 2023.

Sraki said he does not have an option but to listen to the voice of the youths who represent 62 per cent of the over 200 million Nigerians and contest the 2023 presidential election.

The immediate past President of the Senate promised that If he becomes the President of Nigeria, all positions of ministers of state in the cabinet will be occupied by youths.

“Without unfolding all the plans here because we will soon formally hold a public declaration to which all of you are hereby invited, I want to once again express my happiness over this gesture. I so much appreciate it and I will not take it for granted,” Saraki stated.