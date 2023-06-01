I’m Lucky To Have Had The Privilege Of Coaching Messi – Christophe Galtier

Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain after two years at the club, Christophe Galtier has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very lucky to have had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football, and he looks forward to his last match at the Parc des Princes.

Galtier added that he hopes the Argentine legend would receive the warmest of welcomes by the PSG fans.

His words, “I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.”

“This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don’t think any of the comments or criticisms are justified. He’s always been there for the team. It’s been a great privilege to accompany him throughout the season.”