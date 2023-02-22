2023 presidential election: G-5 governors will work for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has said the G5 governors would work for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the February 25th presidential election.

He disclosed this on Wednesday in a Channels Television interview monitored by the media.

He said, “The G5 Governors came together and realized they must work together. And they are working together. I don’t believe the Governor of Benue State is working for the Labour Party; he wants to use that to win the election.

“The G5 Governors have made up their minds that they will not work for any other person other than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Party, APC.”

Earlier, the media reported that the former governor of Abia State made a similar claim.

The G5 governors are aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP: Nyesom Wike of (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde(Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).