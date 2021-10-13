2023 Presidential Race: Advocacy Groups Call On Amaechi To Join

Amaechi Vanguard, Amaechi Agenda, NACRA23, APM, and a host of over 100 volunteer groups mobilise the regions’ support for Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to contest and win the 2023 presidential election.

Chief Eze hails groups for their foresight, steadfastness for clamouring and drumming massive support for Amaechi’s candidacy.

“How pleasant it is to see Nigerian youths, without any form of inducement, compulsion or sponsorship, united for the ultimate course of promoting national integration and cohesion, by converging under different platforms, to call on the Hon. Minister of Transportation and South-South leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the very Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to contest and win the 2023 presidential election.”

The above were the words of former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party, (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, who expressed delight over the conception of such lofty idea by Nigerians from diverse ethnoreligious roots.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Chief Eze said it is exciting to learn that more Nigerians are lending their voices on the call for the former Rivers Governor to see reasons to make himself available for higher national service.

According to the party Chief, at the forefront of the new movements asking the Minister to pay heed to, and answer the clarion call to reshape the politics of Nigeria, are the Dame Ibifuro Tatua-led National Agenda for Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. NACRA23, the Hon. Azubuike Andy led Amaechi Agenda 2023 and of course the moving train Hon. Haruna Bature led Amaechi Vanguard with Chapters across the 36 States including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Tams Owus of Amaechi Progressive Movement (APM) and Alh. Ibrahim Abdul Ganiyu of United Nigeria For Progressive in this regard need not be overemphasized.

Eze quoted the Northern Coordinator of the Amaechi Agenda for 2023, Comrade Sanusi Nasir as saying, Chief Eze, “Our Mission as a progressive Group is to spread the good news of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and sell him to Nigerians as a credible candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Since the inception of this group, we have recorded remarkable successes across the country. In the education sector; We have been able to support vulnerable orphans with various educational materials such as Bags, Pencils, books and clothes in three states namely; Bauchi Taraba and Kaduna states.

We have equally supported vulnerable Almajiri pupils in the Zaria local government area of Kaduna State in commemoration of CRA birthday with various items Purposely to reduce street begging.

We equally support vulnerable and less privileged women in various states during the birthday celebration of CRA.

On youth, we were able to distribute caps and T-shirts in Bauchi state, Taraba state, Kaduna state, Rivers state, Enugu state, Oyo state, Akwa Ibom and indeed virtually all the 36 states of the federation.

We attended various youths programme on behalf of CRA.

On media, we are reaching more Nigerians across the States on a daily basis through all media platforms

We have a lot of billboards across the different states of the federation.

We support faithful during their fasting; We were able to organize a historic event in Bauchi state during the last Ramadan.

Traditional title and award were given and indeed we dedicated all to the Minister.“

To Dame Ibifuro Tatua and her group, the National Agenda for Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, NACRA23, in a press statement in which they titled, “Prominent leaders, youths and Women in the six geo-political zones, want Amaechi to be the next president of Nigeria because of his selfless service, integrity, honesty, dedication, patriotism and his zeal to serve the people rather than being served.” they postulated that “Nigerians Believe That Rotimi Amaechi is the right man for the job Even Though He has Not yet Declared his Interest. The president is extremely pleased with what he has been doing. Nigerians Celebrate him and cherish what he is doing. They are proud of Amaechi for conceiving and articulating good policies in the transportation sector, for creating job opportunities, increasing the contribution of the transport sector to the nation’s GDP and upgrading Different modes of transportation for Thé Masses and for Cargo in the Rail and Shipping Sectors, and For Bringing to fruition thé Brilliant Concept of Transport University that Will Train young Nigerian Engineers in the Production and Maintainance of Trains and Spare parts.

Amaechi Won Minister Of The Decade Because He Believes In Action and is Passionate About The Development and Growth of Nigeria

On the other hand, Dr. Omenazu Jackson a seasoned Analyst in his submission stated, “Amaechi’s output in public service shows a man committed to service to fatherland and humanity. He has proved beyond all reasonable doubt that tenacity to quality service delivery is his hallmark. While it’s self-evident that all his public outing has produced results of the historical ebb. From the legislature to the executive, he has shown a comprehensive graph of what governance should be.

Today his remains the chief advertiser of the current government through the ministry of transport which he superintends over for six years now.

Amaechi commitment to building a national lifestream in governance stands him out as a nationalist. It’s on record that he was among the first governor to appoint none Rivers State indigenes into the State Executive Council. Paving the way to his nationalistic mindset.

His liberal socialist inclination marks him out as the antitode to our current quest for true Nigeria leadership.

I honestly don’t know what or who we are sorting for in 2023 if not Rt Hon. Dr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.”

To Tams Owus one of the Coordinators of Amaechi Progressive Movement (APM), “Chief Eze, we may not have facilitators but we’re striving on like others that are sponsored by key politicians that’s why they might be sounding very well on the media. APM I think is one of the first that came with the AMAECHI 2023 presidential agenda.

While to Alh. Ibrahim Abdul Ganiyu, Secretary-General of United Nigeria For Progressive with headquarters at Area 11 Garki Abuja off Jimbia Street, 23B, “if power must come to South people like Amaechi should be the one. You see Chief let me tell you the sincere truth. The North will not Vote anybody except someone they can trust and if our Party should make a mistake by presenting anybody else there will be a Protest Vote from the North against the Party (APC) Please Tell our Leader to contest and get the party ticket by the grace of God almighty he will win without any delay.

I am happy to note that our Platform for the 2023 project is across North Central and we are trying to bring other Northern regions but we have captured Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna so far. And we are still working.

Eze quoted Hon. Robinson Elechi spoke the minds of the other Volunteer Groups, “We are pleased with Amaechi’s aggressive results-driven performance and his belief about a radical turn around approach in the Nigeria economy particularly the rail subsector and we are of the opinion that if given opportunity to serve as Nigeria President, it will be an all-round ignited total rebirth to our national life. CRA”23 on my mind per minute per second.”

Expressing confidence that with the efforts of these groups and in addition to the programs of over 100 other pro-APC Groups in support of the ability of Amaechi to turn the fortunes of this country around, It is important to call on Amaechi to throw his hat into the ring and rescue Nigeria from her present State.