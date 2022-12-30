2023: Real outcome of G-5 Governors, Tinubu London meeting revealed – Party Source

Despite widespread reports that the G-5 Governors have struck a deal to support the All Progressives Party presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, an impeccable source in the APC campaign team, disclosed that negotiations are still ongoing.

It has been reported that the G-5 Governors and Ahmed Bola Tinubu met in London over the 2023 presidency. The meeting outcome has been a subject of rumour in different quarters.

Speaking in a telephone interview with DAILY on Friday, the source said Tinubu’s deal with the governors is pending further consultations with APC’s party structures in Rivers, Benue, Abia, Enugu and Oyo States.

“Yes, a deal has been reached; however, negotiations are still going on; we have a formidable structure in all these states(Benue, Rivers, Oyo, Abia, Enugu), so we have to go back and consult this with structures. You know Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an experienced Politician; he wants to do further consultation on the matter”, the source stated.

The G-5 governors are Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.