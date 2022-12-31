2023: Reno Omokri tackles Wike ‘on Obasanjo kneeling for Atiku’

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has tackled Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for saying that erstwhile President Olusegun Obasanjo knelt before his ex-Vice, Atiku Abubakar to beg for a second term in 2003.

Wike had claimed that Obasanjo knelt to beg Atiku to allow him complete his second tenure in 2003.

The Rivers State helmsman went on to explain that Atiku asked Obasanjo to sack the former minister of works, Tony Anenih as a condition for him to allow the President contest for the election.

Wike said President Obasanjo had to oblige to the demands of Atiku.

But Omokri, who worked as a media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, said that the Rivers State Governor had been fed with the wrong information.

“Wike is sadly misinformed. President Obasanjo did not at any time kneel before then vice president Atiku,” he tweeted.

He added that, “Atiku never requested that from his boss. Chief Obasanjo is alive. The media may want to seek his insight into these claims by Wike. Wike can do better!”