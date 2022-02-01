2023: Saraki Has Better Chance Than Peter Obi – Deji Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju, convener of Concerned Nigerian, on Tuesday, cautioned Peter Obi, a former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, vice presidential candidate, against running for president in 2023.

Adeyanju said Obi does not stand a chance within the PDP and against the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023.

In a series of tweets, the activist noted that former Senate President Bukola Saraki stands a chance in 2023.

He, however, wondered if the PDP would allow Saraki to clinch its presidential ticket.

“As attractive as Peter Obi’s presidential ambition is, and I absolutely love it so much, but he does not stand any chance in PDP primaries or at the general election against the APC.

“Nigeria is so unfair, and Peter Obi knows this. APC does not believe in elections,” he said.

“Another person that stands a good chance is Bukola Saraki, but how can he win the presidential primaries in PDP? Politics is deep!”

Yesterday, Obi said he would join in the 2023 race if the PDP zoned the ticket to the south.