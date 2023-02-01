2023: Save Nigeria from cabals, selfish vested interests – Moghalu to voters

Former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Party, ADC, Kingsley Moghalu, has called on Nigerians to save the country from the cabals and selfish vested interests that will not let it grow.

Moghalu also said Nigerians worship the gods of small things, whereas the country can do so much better.

His statement was contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, said Nigerians have the critical task of removing the cabals that hold back the nation.

He wrote, “We worship the gods of small things in Nigeria, when the country can do so much better.

“The critical task for Nigerians this month is to save Nigeria from the cabals and selfish vested interests that will not let our country have oxygen to live, think and grow rich.”