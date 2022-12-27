    Login
    2023: Soludo promising Igbo leader Southeast should follow – APC chieftain

    Politics

    A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba has disclosed why Igbos should follow Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

    Garba said Soludo is the promising leader Igbos should follow because he kept the promises of the late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu.

    He noted that Soludo joined Ojukwu’s party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

    In a series of tweets, Garba said the Anambra State governor knows what is best for the Southeast.

    He wrote: “Gov. Soludo kept the promises of Chief Ikemba Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. He held on to the belief that a true Igbo identity in Nigeria is what will make Igbos stronger, not a divided, fictional & terroristic Biafra movement.

    “Soludo knows what is excellent for the Igbo people.

    “In line with keeping onto his promise for the dream of General Ojukwu to be alive, he joined APGA. Not APC, not PDP but APGA. This is the promising leader Igbos should all follow.

    “The two statesmen, Prince Eze & HE Soludo can serve as a perfect template for Igbo Nigerian Project.”

